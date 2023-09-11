United Launch Alliance Rocket Melancarkan Satelit Barker Senyap

A United Launch Alliance (ULA) Atlas 5 rocket successfully launched multiple National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) satellites into space on Sunday. The mission aims to monitor and track the activities of potential adversary spacecraft in geosynchronous orbit, a high orbit used by spy satellites and other critical U.S. assets. The payload, known as “Silent Barker,” consists of satellites designed to operate in geosynchronous orbit, which is approximately 22,300 miles above the equator.

The NRO Director, Chris Scolese, explained that the primary objective of the mission is to observe the orbital regime on a daily basis. The satellites will not only track routine satellite movements but also detect any unexpected or suspicious activities that could pose a threat to valuable assets. Scolese emphasized that the purpose of Silent Barker is to act as a watchdog in geosynchronous orbit, providing continuous surveillance and ensuring the safety of U.S. and allied resources.

The Atlas 5 rocket, powered by a Russian-built RD-180 first stage engine and five GEM-63 strap-on solid-fuel boosters, lifted off from the Cape Canaveral Space Force Station at 8:47 a.m. ET. This launch marked the 18th and final Atlas 5 NRO flight as ULA transitions to its new Vulcan rocket.

While details about the Silent Barker satellites and their ascent were classified, the nature of geosynchronous orbit is well understood. Satellites in this orbit complete one orbit every 24 hours, remaining stationary in the sky relative to Earth. This orbital characteristic allows for effective electronic surveillance, communication, and weather monitoring.

In the event of a major conflict, military reconnaissance and communication satellites become prime targets for anti-satellite weapons and close-range inspections by adversary spacecraft. By demonstrating America’s ability to monitor threats in the geosynchronous orbit, the NRO aims to deter potential adversaries. Lieutenant General Michael Guetlein, commander of the U.S. Space Force’s Space Systems Command, stated that it is crucial for competitors to understand the United States’ surveillance capabilities as it acts as a deterrent.

Sunday’s launch was the first of at least two planned missions for Silent Barker-type satellites. The program is expected to be fully operational by 2026, providing enhanced awareness and informing future courses of action.

