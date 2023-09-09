Nokia G42 5G Sertai Pasukan Barbie dengan Varian So Pink

Nokia Mobile has introduced a new color variant of its Nokia G42 5G phone, joining the Barbie craze with a “So Pink” version. Despite the Barbie-themed color, the phone still maintains its core features, particularly its emphasis on easy repair.

Priced at just £199 in the UK, the Nokia G42 5G offers an affordable option compared to more expensive flagship phones. It boasts decent specifications, making it a suitable choice for budget-conscious consumers. One notable feature is the ability for users to repair the phone’s display themselves using a display repair kit sold separately for £49.99. This makes it a cost-effective solution compared to the expensive display replacements required for other phones.

The Nokia G42’s specifications include a 6.56-inch HD+ display with a 90Hz refresh rate and Gorilla Glass 3 protection. It is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 480+ 5G processor and comes with either 4GB or 6GB of RAM and 128GB of storage, with support for up to 1TB of additional storage through a microSD card. The phone features a 50MP main camera, along with 2MP depth and macro lenses, and an 8MP front-facing camera.

Connectivity options include Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.1, GPS, NFC, and a USB Type-C port. The device also includes a range of sensors such as an ambient light sensor, proximity sensor, accelerometer, and an E-compass. It is equipped with a removable 5000mAh battery that supports 20W fast charging.

Additional features of the Nokia G42 5G include IP52 water and dust resistance, biometric face unlock, a side fingerprint sensor, and support for audio technologies such as aptX Adaptive, aptX HD, and aptX Classic. The phone runs on Android 13 and comes with a promise of two years of OS upgrades.

Overall, the Nokia G42 5G in its new So Pink variant offers an affordable and reliable option for consumers who value easy repairability and cost-effective specifications.

