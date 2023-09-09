Kemas Kini No Man's Sky 4.44: Kemas Kini Menarik dan Pembetulan Pepijat

The highly anticipated No Man’s Sky Update 4.44 has been officially released, bringing a host of exciting game updates, bug fixes, improvements, and comprehensive patch notes. This latest patch is accessible across all platforms and provides both new and experienced players with a revitalized gameplay experience.

Among the notable bug fixes, this update addresses issues with multiplayer syncing on Sentinel capital ships and introduces improved visual effects for their weapons. Additionally, pirate freighters now feature new warp effects, and collision issues on these vessels have been resolved. Various other bug fixes include resolving problems with mission appearances on the galaxy map, unlocking pirate titles, and ensuring the proper functionality of the organic frigate quests in multiplayer.

The update also brings enhancements to gameplay mechanics and user experience. For instance, players will now be notified if they have the right crafting ingredients but are unable to access them in their inventory. The patch also addresses performance regressions related to mesh rendering and fixes various crashes and hangs, including those related to mission loading, HUD, procedural textures, player bases, shop interface, and the aerial scan camera. Xbox players will particularly benefit from the resolution of an Xbox-specific hang.

Overall, No Man’s Sky Update 4.44 provides gamers with an improved and more seamless playing experience. Whether you’re a new player exploring the vast universe or a seasoned explorer looking to dive back into the game, this update offers a range of enhancements and bug fixes to enhance your journey.

