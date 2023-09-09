Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max: Peranti Mengubah Permainan di Pakistan

The highly anticipated Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max has finally made its way to Pakistan, with its official launch on September 29, 2022. This flagship device offers an array of storage options, ranging from 128GB to a whopping 1TB, catering to the diverse needs of users. Prices start at Rs520,999 for the 128GB variant and go up to Rs745,999 for the 1TB variant.

One of the standout features of the iPhone 14 Pro Max is its stunning 6.7-inch Super Retina XDR display. With the introduction of ProMotion technology and an Always-On display, users can enjoy an unparalleled visual experience. Additionally, the device comes with a durable Ceramic Shield front cover, providing excellent protection against spills, accidents, water, and dust.

Photography enthusiasts will be thrilled with the exceptional camera system on the iPhone 14 Pro Max. Equipped with a 48MP primary camera featuring a quad-pixel sensor and second-generation sensor-shift optical image stabilization, this device guarantees top-notch image quality.

Now, let’s take a look at the complete specifications of the iPhone 14 Pro Max:

– SIM Support: Nano-SIM and eSIM

– Dimensi: 160.7 x 77.6 x 7.9 mm

– Berat: 240 g

– Operating System: iOS 16

– Screen Size: 6.7 inches

– Screen Resolution: 1290 x 2796 pixels

– Screen Type: LTPO Super Retina XDR OLED, 120Hz, HDR10, Dolby Vision, 1000 nits (typ), 2000 nits (HBM)

– Screen Protection: Ceramic Shield glass

– Internal Memory: 128/256/512/1TB

- RAM: 6 GB

The iPhone 14 Pro Max supports a wide range of connectivity options, including Bluetooth, 3G, 4G/LTE, 5G, WiFi, and NFC. However, it does not have a card slot for expandable storage. The device houses a powerful Apple A16 Bionic processor and Apple GPU (5-core graphics), ensuring smooth performance in all tasks.

Please note that the prices mentioned here are subject to change due to variations in Rupee/Dollar parity and the imposition of duties and taxes.

In conclusion, the Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max is a game-changing device that offers cutting-edge features and performance. Whether you’re a photography enthusiast or simply seeking an immersive visual experience, this flagship device is sure to impress.

