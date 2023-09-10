Pemenang Pertunjukan Terbaik Walt Hollifield di Charlotte AutoFair musim gugur

The fall Charlotte AutoFair showcased thousands of cars, but it was Gary Powers from Moravian Falls, North Carolina, who took home the top prize. Powers, attending the event for the first time as a car owner, won the Walt Hollifield Best of Show award with his 1955 Plymouth Belvedere.

Powers drove 83 miles to the AutoFair and arrived early in the morning to shine his car before the show. He expressed his excitement and gratitude after receiving the award, stating, “This is unbelievable. I’m just tickled.”

What caught the attention of the judges, which included Dave Ankin of ToyMakerz and Kelvin Locklear of Outcast Kustoms, was not only the pristine paint job and flawless interior upgrades but also the engine under the hood. Powers’ Plymouth Belvedere is powered by an R5P7 engine that previously raced in a NASCAR CRAFTSMAN Truck Series machine. The engine has been tuned down to a modest 580 horsepower.

Rick Talbot, the builder of the car, along with his son, spent three years working on the project before selling it to Powers. Talbot mentioned that his son built the engine while he constructed the rest of the car. Talbot also shared his love for riding in the car, stating, “I have hit 120 mph, but I love riding in it at about 40 mph in third gear because it sucks you back in the seat.”

Besides the Best of Show award, other specialty awards were given out. Michael Bradford’s 1965 Ford Mustang won Best of Show Runner-up, while Hilton Toney’s 2002 Chevrolet Corvette took home the Best of Show 2000 & Up award. Terry Blanton’s 2003 Chevy was the Best of Show 2000 & Up Runner-up. Peter Ashby’s 1996 Toyota Supra won the Best of Foreign Car award, and Eveie & Jeff Coley’s 1968 Chevy Camaro received the Toymakerz Choice award.

Other notable awards were given for Best Restoration, Best Paint, Best Truck, and Most Original. The AutoFair also provided attendees with the opportunity to purchase tickets for upcoming speedway events.

Overall, Powers’ 1955 Plymouth Belvedere was a standout at the fall Charlotte AutoFair, impressing judges with its NASCAR connections and meticulous craftsmanship.

