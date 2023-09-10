Adakah NASA Secara Tidak Sengaja Membunuh Nyawa di Marikh 50 Tahun Lalu?

A recent claim by a scientist suggests that NASA may have discovered life on Mars almost five decades ago, but unintentionally caused its demise before realizing its significance. Dirk Schulze-Makuch, an astrobiologist at Technical University Berlin, proposes that NASA’s Viking landers, which landed on the Red Planet in 1976, may have encountered dormant, dry-resistant life-forms hidden within Martian rocks. Schulze-Makuch argues that these microscopic organisms could have been overwhelmed and killed by the experiments carried out by the landers, preventing their identification.

While the suggestion is certainly provocative, it is not without skepticism. Some scientists argue that the results of the Viking experiments were less ambiguous than claimed, dismissing the possibility of detecting Martian life. The four experiments conducted by the landers include the gas chromatograph mass spectrometer (GCMS), labeled release experiment, pyrolytic release experiment, and gas exchange experiment. Results from the labeled release and pyrolytic release experiments hinted at the possibility of metabolism, while the GCMS detected traces of chlorinated organic compounds, initially believed to be contamination from Earth.

The gas exchange experiment, considered the most crucial, produced a negative result, leading most researchers to conclude that the Viking experiments did not find evidence of Martian life. Subsequent missions, however, discovered perchlorate, a compound that can account for the gases detected in the original Viking results. This “Viking dilemma” was resolved by the scientific consensus that perchlorate and its byproducts adequately explained the perplexing findings.

Schulze-Makuch posits that the excessive use of water in the experiments may have skewed the results. While adding water to the Martian soil seemed promising due to its presumed similarities to Earth, it may have been too much for potential microbial life to handle. The scientist cites extreme microbes thriving in extremely dry environments on Earth, such as the Atacama Desert in Chile, which survive by hiding in hygroscopic rocks that draw in minimal amounts of water from the atmosphere. Similar rocks exist on Mars, and if they housed microbes containing hydrogen peroxide, it could explain some of the gases detected in the labeled release experiment.

However, an abundance of water could prove lethal to these organisms. A study from 2018 found that excessive floods in the Atacama Desert killed up to 85% of indigenous microbes unaccustomed to heightened moisture levels. Therefore, adding water to potential microbes in the Viking soil samples may have been equivalent to immersing humans in an ocean. While both depend on water for survival, incorrect concentrations can be deadly to them.

While this proposal is controversial, it is not the first time such a theory has been put forward. In 2018, another group of researchers suggested that a chemical reaction caused by heating the soil samples could have burned and destroyed any microbes present, potentially explaining some puzzling results. However, skeptics argue that no new and exotic form of life needs to be invoked to interpret the Viking results.

In conclusion, the claim that NASA inadvertently killed Martian life during the Viking missions remains a topic of debate among experts. While some argue that the Viking results were clear and indicate the absence of life, others propose alternative explanations. The question of whether life exists or once existed on Mars continues to captivate scientific curiosity.

