NASA Menemui Bulatan Peri Penghasil Hidrogen di Australia

NASA recently released images captured by the Operational Land Imager-2 (OLI-2) on Landsat 9, revealing the presence of hydrogen-producing natural formations in Australia known as “fairy circles.” These circular depressions, located near the town of Moora, were found to be releasing hydrogen gas from their edges. The discovery has the potential to lead to alternatives to fossil fuels.

Researchers first stumbled upon the presence of hydrogen in the region in 2021 while conducting soil-gas measurements. They noticed heightened hydrogen concentrations along the perimeter of the fairy circles. The Commonwealth Scientific and Industrial Research Organisation (CSIRO) in Australia was the first to officially identify these natural hydrogen emissions and establish a connection with the region’s geological characteristics.

Hydrogen, the simplest and lightest element in the universe, is quite common. However, it is scarce in Earth’s atmosphere due to its high reactivity. Hydrogen can naturally form within the Earth’s subsurface through various processes, such as specific interactions between water and rocks and the breakdown of water molecules due to radiation.

The environmental conditions in the North Perth Basin appear to support the production of hydrogen. Researchers believe that the hydrogen is generated when water reacts with the iron-rich rocks in the region. Fault zones might serve as channels through which the gas can migrate to the surface.

The discovery of these hydrogen-producing fairy circles opens up possibilities for further exploration and the development of green hydrogen. Green hydrogen is sustainable and does not release harmful emissions during production or combustion. It can be stored and converted into electricity or synthetic gas, serving various purposes in commercial, industrial, or transportation sectors.

However, there are some disadvantages associated with hydrogen production. Green hydrogen production is expensive due to the higher cost of renewable energy sources required for electrolysis. Additionally, hydrogen production consumes more energy compared to other fuels, and it is volatile and flammable, requiring strict safety measures.

Experts believe that there are likely numerous undiscovered natural sources of hydrogen waiting to be found, given the right tools and a willingness to explore.

