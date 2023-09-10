Apa Berlaku Jika Angkasawan Mati di Angkasa?

In the nearly 60 years since human space exploration began, there have been 20 deaths during shuttle flights, take-offs, and landings. However, no one has died in outer space yet, and the public is largely uninformed about what would happen in such a scenario. Even astronauts themselves admit to not knowing the death procedures in space.

Canadian astronaut Colonel Chris Hadfield revealed a training exercise called a “death sim” in his book, where astronauts discussed what to do with a deceased astronaut’s body. They considered options like storing it in a spacesuit or jettisoning it during a spacewalk. While this was just a training exercise, the increasing popularity of commercial space travel suggests that a death in outer space is inevitable.

According to Professor of Space and Emergency Medicine Emmanuel Urquieta, the procedure would differ depending on where the astronaut dies. If someone were to die on a low-Earth-orbit mission like aboard the International Space Station (ISS), the body could be returned to Earth within hours. On the other hand, if this were to happen during a trip to the Moon, the body could be returned home in just a few days.

American mortician Caitlin Doughty suggests that returning the body back to Earth is the most practical solution. Astronauts currently keep trash and food waste in the coldest section of the ISS, so this could be a suitable option. However, it is not ideal from a public relations standpoint. Doughty mentions a NASA project from 2005, which involved a prototype system called “Body Back,” where the body would be frozen, vibrated, and dehydrated to turn it into a lightweight powder. This powder could then be given to the family as cremated remains.

Cremation is not recommended due to the energy requirements and the risk of contaminating other surfaces. Burial is also not a viable option. Doughty proposes the idea of leaving the body outside the space shuttle, similar to a burial at sea. The body would follow the shuttle’s orbit and would eventually experience a “free cremation” if pulled into a planet’s gravity.

