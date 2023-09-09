Bintang Napoli Khvicha Kvaratskhelia Mendapat Peningkatan Besar-besaran dalam Pasukan Ultimate FIFA

Napoli midfielder Khvicha Kvaratskhelia has received a significant upgrade in the latest edition of FIFA Ultimate Team (FUT). The leaked EA Sports FC 24 card reveals that Kvaratskhelia’s overall rating has skyrocketed to 86, making him one of the most highly-rated players in the game.

Previously a relatively unknown player when he signed for Napoli for €12 million from Dinamo Batumi, Kvaratskhelia’s impressive performances last season have catapulted him into the spotlight. He played a crucial role in Napoli’s Serie A triumph, contributing 12 goals and 10 assists throughout the campaign.

His exceptional form also earned him recognition in the Champions League, where he was named the Young Player of the Season. Kvaratskhelia’s incredible rise has been duly acknowledged in the upcoming FIFA game, with his attributes markedly improved.

His pace has increased by three points to 84, while his shooting and passing have been raised to 80 and 81, respectively. However, his most outstanding attribute is his dribbling, which has been upgraded to 87. Additionally, reports suggest that he will possess five-star skills and a five-star weak foot, making him a formidable attacking force.

Despite Kvaratskhelia’s individual improvements, it should be noted that Napoli is still not fully licensed in the game. As a result, the club’s kits, badge, and stadium will not be featured.

Overall, Kvaratskhelia’s upgraded card is a testament to his remarkable rise as one of the most exciting players in Europe. Fans of the game can anticipate an exhilarating experience when using him in their Ultimate Team squads.

Sumber:

- UTSources