Telefon pintar boleh lipat semakin popular: Kajian semula Motorola Razr 40 Ultra

The Motorola Razr 40 Ultra is a foldable smartphone that combines the nostalgia of the iconic Moto Razr with modern technology. Priced at ₹89,999, this sleek device offers a unique design, impressive display, seamless software experience, and strong performance.

In terms of design, the Razr 40 Ultra features a rounded and thin form factor. It is compact when folded, making it highly portable. When opened, it transforms into a sleek device with a 6.9-inch screen that is larger than most smartphones today. The phone boasts meticulous craftsmanship, with flush rear-facing cameras and a water-drop hinge that reduces creasing on the folding display.

The display is a standout feature, with a 6.9-inch inner OLED panel and a 3.6-inch cover screen, both protected by Corning Gorilla Glass Victus. The inner screen offers high levels of contrast, deep blacks, and support for HDR 10+. It also has a high refresh rate of 165Hz, making web browsing and media consumption a pleasant experience. The cover display, measuring 3.6 inches diagonally, is a visual delight and offers additional functionality without needing to open the phone.

Motorola’s near-stock Android 13 software provides a seamless integration between the dual displays. The phone comes bloatware-free and offers extensive customization options. However, some users have reported issues with certain apps not running smoothly.

Performance-wise, the Razr 40 Ultra packs a Qualcomm Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 SoC, up to 12GB of RAM, and up to 512GB of storage. It handles daily tasks and gaming with ease, although extended gaming sessions may cause some heat generation. The phone also offers robust connectivity options, including Wi-Fi 6e, Bluetooth 5.3, NFC, and 5G support.

The battery life on the Razr 40 Ultra is commendable, thanks to its 3800mAh battery and support for fast wired charging and wireless charging. The outer display reduces the need to constantly open the phone, contributing to its battery efficiency.

In conclusion, the Motorola Razr 40 Ultra offers a compelling package for those seeking a foldable smartphone. With its sleek design, impressive display, seamless software experience, and strong performance, it is a worthy contender in the competitive smartphone market.

Sumber:

– [Sumber 1]

– [Sumber 2]