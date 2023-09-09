Solana Mobile Launches Crypto Phone “Saga” with Enhanced Security Features

Solana Mobile, a subsidiary of Solana Labs, has entered the smartphone market with its latest offering, the “Saga.” This crypto phone is specifically designed with enhanced security features to facilitate secure communications and transactions within the world of cryptocurrencies and blockchain technology.

Developed in collaboration with OSOM, a company experienced in Android development for tech giants like Google, Apple, and Intel, the Saga aims to simplify and secure Web3 transactions and digital asset management, including cryptocurrencies and NFTs. It features a 6.67-inch OLED display, 12 GB RAM, 512 GB storage, and runs on the flagship Snapdragon 8+ Gen 1 Mobile Platform.

One unique feature of the Saga is the Solana Mobile Stack (SMS), a suite of custom add-ons that integrate crypto functionality into the phone’s hardware and software. The phone is equipped with a secure element known as the “seed vault” where private keys can be stored separately from other data, enhancing security.

In addition, the Saga offers a custom “dapp” store with a curated list of crypto applications. Notably, Solana has committed to not imposing “extractive fees” on dapp store apps, providing an alternative to the 30% fee charged by Apple and Google.

Reviews of the Saga have been mixed. Marques Brownlee, widely known as MKBHD, noted that while the phone has a premium build quality, its specs are relatively average. He criticized the device for its weight and mentioned that the initial $1,000 price tag may not be justified by its specifications. Brownlee also highlighted the Saga’s crypto-centric features, such as the Solana Mobile Stack and the Seed Vault, but questioned its value proposition beyond its niche crypto functionalities.

The Saga joins the ranks of other crypto phones in the market, including those from HTC, Sirin Labs, and Samsung. While these phones provide a secure and convenient way for users to manage their digital assets and engage with blockchain technology, they often come at a premium price compared to regular smartphones.

Overall, the Saga offers enhanced security features and crypto functionality but may not be the most suitable option for those who are not extensively involved in the crypto ecosystem.

