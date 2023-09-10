Meneroka Potensi Fotosintesis Buatan untuk Misi Angkasa Lepas

Space missions face significant challenges in sourcing essential resources from Earth, especially when it comes to establishing habitats on distant celestial bodies such as the Moon and Mars. However, a potential solution to this logistical problem lies in the establishment of an artificial carbon cycle on these extraterrestrial sites, taking inspiration from Earth’s natural carbon cycle. One promising method for achieving this is through artificial photosynthesis using photocatalytic CO2 conversion.

Currently, space missions heavily rely on transporting necessary resources from Earth, but this becomes increasingly difficult and logistically impossible when establishing habitats on extraterrestrial sites. For example, providing an astronaut with roughly a kilogram of oxygen per day requires transporting tons of oxygen to these sites, resulting in high costs and increased mission risks.

However, building an artificial carbon cycle on these extraterrestrial sites can change this situation. On Earth, the carbon cycle allows carbon atoms to move between the atmosphere and the planet’s surface, ultimately closing the loop by returning carbon compounds back to the atmosphere. This process is primarily powered by solar energy through photosynthesis, where plants and organisms convert CO2 and H2O into carbon-based compounds and oxygen.

Given that the Moon and Mars have abundant sunlight irradiation and reserves of CO2 and water, implementing a photosynthesis strategy can establish an artificial carbon cycle system on these sites. This would provide the necessary propellants and life support for future space missions.

One specific approach is artificial photosynthesis through photocatalytic CO2 conversion. This strategy aims to imitate the role of green plants’ photosynthesis and reconstruct the carbon cycle disrupted by excess CO2 emissions. While various products, such as CO, CH4, CH3OH, and HCHO, have been successfully produced through photocatalytic CO2 conversions, the efficiency of this process needs improvement to meet practical application requirements.

Research perspectives on extraterrestrial photocatalysis are being explored to address the challenges and potential of implementing photocatalytic CO2 conversion beyond Earth. A recent comment in the Chinese Journal of Catalysis by Prof. Yujie Xiong and his team provides guidelines for the development and application of extraterrestrial photocatalytic CO2 conversion. They outline the fundamental principles of this process, highlight potential issues in its implementation, and offer perspectives on future development in this field.

By harnessing the potential of artificial photosynthesis and improving the efficiency of photocatalytic CO2 conversion, we can create a sustainable solution for resource production and life support in future space missions.

Reference: “Photocatalytic CO2 conversion: Beyond the earth” by Jingxiang Low, Chao Zhang, Ferdi Karadas and Yujie Xiong, 10 August 2023, Chinese Journal of Catalysis. DOI: 10.1016/S1872-2067(23)64472-9