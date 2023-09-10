Microsoft has announced a partnership with digital pathology company Paige to develop the world’s largest image-based artificial intelligence (AI) model for detecting cancer. This AI model will be used in digital pathology and oncology, utilizing billions of parameters to create a computer vision AI system that is significantly larger than any existing models.

Dr. Thomas Fuchs, the founder and chief scientist of Paige, stated that the amount of data used in this model is much larger than anything publicly released by Google or Facebook. The scale of the model is crucial for accurate cancer detection, with millions of digitized histology slides needed to assist pathologists and oncologists effectively.

Paige has been digitizing millions of slides for cancer identification over the past seven years. However, the company needed additional computational power to work at such a large scale. This is where Microsoft comes in, providing resources and compute power through partnerships with Nuance, Azure, and Microsoft Research.

The next phase of development will include up to 4 million digitized microscopy slides from a petabyte-scale clinical data archive. With Microsoft’s supercomputer infrastructure, Paige will be able to train the model and deploy it across laboratories and hospitals using Azure.

Dr. Fuchs describes the AI model as “ChatGPT for the microscopic world” and emphasizes that it will be the largest publicly announced computer vision model. The model’s benefits include a better understanding of cancer morphology, which can be used as a foundation for rare cancer models, mutation prediction, and response prediction. Additionally, the model is expected to significantly reduce misdiagnosis rates in medicine, which currently lead to hundreds of thousands of deaths and disabilities each year.

Paige has already developed the first Large Foundation Model, which uses over a billion images from half-a-million pathology slides across various types of cancers. The company has received FDA approval for a clinical AI application in digital pathology.

Through their partnership, Microsoft and Paige aim to advance the state-of-the-art in cancer imaging and improve the lives of millions affected by cancer.

