United Launch Alliance Bersedia Melancarkan Misi Silentbarker

United Launch Alliance (ULA) is gearing up for the penultimate national security mission using its reliable Atlas 5 rockets. The mission, named NROL-107 or Silentbarker, is scheduled for liftoff at 8:47 a.m. EDT from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. A one-day delay was experienced due to an issue detected during pre-launch checks. However, ULA has confirmed that all systems are “go” for the Sunday morning launch.

The weather forecast for the launch is favorable, with a 90 percent chance of an on-time liftoff. The launch will take place in the geosynchronous Earth orbit, where Silentbarker will act as a “watchdog” to track and monitor objects in the area. The mission aims to improve the ability to detect and identify any potential threats to important assets, whether they belong to the US or their allies.

The development of Silentbarker was a collaborative effort between the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) and the US Space Systems Command (SSC). The program aims to enhance capabilities in the geosynchronous orbit and increase situational awareness. The total cost of operations is estimated to be around $1.19 billion through FY2025, although there are discrepancies in different reports.

The launch of NROL-107 will also mark the last time ULA utilizes an Atlas 5 rocket for an NRO mission before transitioning to their Vulcan rocket. ULA’s President and CEO, Tory Bruno, expressed sentimental value in concluding their Atlas 5 missions with Silentbarker, stating, “It means a lot to our guys. You’re going to see people with a little tear in the corner of their eye.”

Silentbarker will pave the way for future missions aiming to improve space surveillance and maintain custody of smaller objects in space. The mission demonstrates ULA’s commitment to providing reliable launch services for national security missions.

