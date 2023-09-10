Cara Transkripsi Mesej Suara ke Teks di WhatsApp

WhatsApp’s voice notes are a quick and convenient way to send longer messages to friends. However, not everyone enjoys receiving them, especially if they don’t have headphones and want to avoid having strangers overhear their conversations. Additionally, some friends tend to send excessively long voice notes.

Typing out long messages can be laborious, but there is a solution that provides a happy medium. WhatsApp offers a feature that transcribes your voice messages into text. Many people are unaware of this feature, despite it being available for quite some time. With this feature, simply speak into your phone and the app instantly types out your message. However, it is crucial to speak as clearly as possible for accurate transcription.

Here’s how to transcribe audio to text on WhatsApp:

1. Open WhatsApp and navigate to the person you want to communicate with.

2. Tap on the message box where you typically type.

3. Look for the microphone icon located at the bottom right corner of the screen. Note that it is different from the icon used for sending voice notes.

4. Tap the microphone icon and begin speaking. The words will automatically appear in the message box.

5. Once the transcription is complete, simply hit the send button.

This feature provides a convenient way to communicate without the need for typing or dealing with lengthy voice notes. With the ability to transcribe voice messages into text, WhatsApp offers users a versatile option that suits their communication preferences. Give it a try and save yourself some time and frustration!

