Masa Depan Hiburan: TV Wayarles dengan Kord Berpusat

Wireless TVs have finally become a reality in the world of sleek and minimalist entertainment systems. Leading electronics giant LG and upstart Displace have both entered the market with their innovative solutions to centralize and conceal cords, delivering a 4K feed to displays with no loss of quality. These wireless TVs promise to revolutionize the way we enjoy our favorite shows and movies.

LG’s M3 OLED TV offers a range of sizes to suit individual preferences, from a single 55-inch screen with 4K resolution and crisp OLED technology to four screens connected together to create a 110-inch display, all with a 120 Hz refresh rate. The picture quality is enhanced by LG’s bright OLED display, providing a stunning visual experience.

When it comes to wireless connectivity, LG’s M3 OLED eliminates all wires, with the exception of the power cord. For wireless audio, LG offers a separate Zero Connect Box that can beam audio to compatible soundbars.

Displace takes a slightly different approach, offering lightweight screens that can be easily attached to walls or windows using an innovative vacuum system. These screens weigh under 20 pounds each, enabling users to move them from room to room, providing flexibility and mobility in their entertainment experience. Displace’s wireless technology relies on hot-swappable batteries, allowing for uninterrupted viewing. A fully charged Displace screen can provide a month of viewing at six hours per day.

When it comes to reliability and support, LG has an established reputation for its repair infrastructure and appears to be committed to the wireless game for the long haul. On the other hand, Displace is a start-up with no track record to refer to.

Both LG and Displace offer remote control and voice recognition options for navigating controls. Displace goes a step further with an integrated camera that can read simple hand gestures for seamless interaction with the TV.

These wireless TVs offer an immersive viewing experience for a wide range of content, from classic films to sports and the latest releases. They are ideal for simultaneous viewing of multiple content or business presentations when multiple screens are combined, as well as spontaneous movie nights in unexpected places.

The main drawback of LG’s wireless TV is the price, especially for the 97-inch display. Displace also has limitations, with visual interruptions from the borders when multiple screens are connected and the need for sufficient battery charge to keep the TV attached, as the vacuum-mounting system requires electrical power.

Sources: LG, Displace