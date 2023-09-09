Kemas Kini tentang Pelancaran Roket United Launch Alliance Atlas V 551

The launch of the United Launch Alliance (ULA) Atlas V 551 rocket carrying the SILENTBARKER / NROL-107 mission has been scrubbed due to an issue found during a prelaunch ordnance circuit continuity check. The launch is now rescheduled for Sunday, September 10.

The mission, a joint effort between the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) and the U.S. Space Force (USSF), is called SILENTBARKER/NROL-107 and aims to provide space situational awareness, orbital surveillance, and tracking through the Space Force’s Silent Barker satellite constellation network.

The Atlas V rocket, with its five side-mounted solid rocket boosters, is the most powerful configuration in ULA’s fleet. It is set to launch from Launch Complex 41 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station and reach geosynchronous orbit approximately 24,000 miles above Earth.

The liftoff time is scheduled for 8:47 a.m. EDT on Sunday. The weather conditions for liftoff are projected to be favorable, with a 90% chance of “go” conditions. The primary concern is the small risk of a Cumulus Cloud Rule violation from a coastal shower.

If the launch proceeds as planned, it will be the 48th launch on the Space Coast this year. The Atlas V rocket is fully expendable, meaning there will be no landing or recovery efforts, and it will fly on an easterly trajectory over the Atlantic Ocean.

While no further details have been announced regarding the next launch from Florida, SpaceX Falcon 9 Starlink missions are expected to be launched from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station in the coming week.

