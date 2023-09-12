iPhone 15 dan iPhone 15 Pro Menyokong Standard Pengecasan Qi2, tetapi bukan Kelajuan Pengecasan yang Lebih Pantas

Apple’s recent introduction of the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro models showcased their support for the next-generation Qi2 charging standard. However, despite this advancement, it appears that Qi charging will not be faster. According to Apple’s technical specifications page, Qi-based charging remains limited to 7.5W, while the MagSafe charging option offers 15W.

Qi2 is a wireless charging standard that incorporates Apple’s MagSafe technology. It includes a Magnetic Power Profile to ensure proper alignment between smartphones and charging devices, resulting in improved energy efficiency and faster charging. Some companies have already announced Qi2 chargers that can deliver up to 15W charging, matching the capabilities of MagSafe. Unfortunately, it seems that the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Pro models will not support this faster charging functionality.

Furthermore, there have been no upgrades to the charging speeds of MagSafe either. Earlier rumors suggested that the new iPhone models might support faster charging with a 35W charger, but Apple’s technical specifications page does not mention any improvements in fast charging.

Nevertheless, the iPhone 15 models will still charge to 50 percent in approximately 30 minutes when using a 20W or higher adapter. It remains to be seen whether using a 35W or higher charger will result in faster charging, but that can only be determined once the devices are released.

In other news, the iPhone 15 Pro is rumored to feature a midframe made from Grade 5 titanium, making it significantly lighter than its predecessor. Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman hinted at a potential 10 percent reduction in weight compared to the iPhone 14 Pro. Exact dimensions for the iPhone 15, iPhone 15 Pro, and iPhone 15 Pro Max have been obtained by MacRumors, suggesting further improvements in design and form factor.

