Apple Memperkenalkan iPhone 15 dan iPhone 15 Plus dengan Dynamic Island

Apple has launched the iPhone 15 series, which includes two handsets – the iPhone 15 and iPhone 15 Plus. Similar to the previous year’s iPhone 14 Pro series, Apple has used dynamic island in this series as well. The iPhone 15 features a dual camera setup on the back panel, with a primary camera of 48MP. The company claims that this camera setup allows for better photo details and provides a next-level photography experience, with a perfect balance of light and details. It also includes the Next Generation Portrait mode and a new Focus mode, which works well in low light and daylight conditions. The new Smart HDR feature also helps in capturing better photos.

The iPhone 15 comes with a 6.1-inch display, while the iPhone 15 Plus features a larger 6.7-inch display. Both handsets use OLED Super Retina displays. The iPhone 15 is available in five color variants: Pink, Yellow, Green, Blue, and Black.

The price of the iPhone 15 starts at $799, while the iPhone 15 Plus starts at $899. In India, the starting price for the iPhone 15 is ₹79,990, and for the iPhone 15 Plus, it is ₹89,990.

The iPhone 15 is powered by the A16 Bionic chipset, which includes a 6-core CPU that consumes 20% less power compared to the A15 Bionic. It also offers all-day battery life.

Additionally, the iPhone 15 series includes the Roadside Assistance feature, which provides satellite connectivity for two years. Users can seek assistance from local authorities during emergencies, even without internet or cellular network connectivity.

