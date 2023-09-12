Ringkasan:

Kehidupan bandar

September 12, 2023
Apple iPhone 11 Available at a Discount on Flipkart

Flipkart is offering hefty discounts on Apple iPhones before the launch of the iPhone 15. The iPhone 11, which has now become a pocket-friendly phone in the premium smartphone category, can be purchased for Rs. 37,999. Customers using their Flipkart Axis Bank credit cards can avail an additional discount of Rs. 1,900. This brings the total price down to Rs. 36,099. Additionally, an exchange offer of up to Rs. 33,100 is also available on the iPhone 11.

The iPhone 11 features a 6.1-inch bright screen and runs on Apple’s A13 Bionic chip, which offers fast performance. It is equipped with dual 12-megapixel cameras that can capture excellent photos and videos in 4K quality. The phone also includes features such as Night mode, Portrait mode, and Smart HDR.

Definisi:

– Flipkart: An e-commerce company based in India.
– iPhone 11: A smartphone model developed and manufactured by Apple Inc.
– Discount: A reduction in price.
– MRP: Maximum Retail Price, the maximum price at which a product can be sold.
– Exchange Offer: An offer to exchange an old device for a discount on a new one.

