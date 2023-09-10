Apple is all set to launch its iPhone 15 series in the coming days. While everyone is eagerly anticipating the arrival of the new model, many are also waiting for the prices of the company’s previous models to be reduced. In the new series, there has been a significant reduction in the prices of the older models. However, even before the launch of the iPhone 15, there is an opportunity to purchase the iPhone 14 at a lower price.

Yes, you can buy the iPhone 14 at a discounted price through Flipkart. Flipkart is currently running its Mobile Bonanza sale, during which you can also purchase other phones at discounted prices. Let’s find out how long this sale will last and the discounts available for buying the iPhone 14.

The Mobile Bonanza sale is active on Flipkart from September 3rd and will continue until September 9th. During this period, there is an opportunity to purchase the iPhone 14 with hefty discounts.

The 128GB variant of the iPhone 14 is listed with a discount of INR 11,901. It is being sold for INR 67,999 instead of its original price of INR 79,900. Other offers are also available.

Flipkart is offering a 5% cashback on Axis Bank cards. By using this card, you can avail a discount of 5%. There is also a discount offer available for HDFC Bank cardholders. By using an HDFC Bank card for EMI transactions, you can avail a discount of INR 4,000, bringing the price of the iPhone 14 down to INR 63,999.

Additionally, there is an exchange offer on the iPhone 14, where HDFC Bank cardholders can avail an exchange discount along with extra benefits. A discount of INR 36,100 is available on the iPhone 14 for exchange.

However, taking full advantage of this discount is not easy. It is necessary to have a replacement phone that is in good condition and is listed in the latest model list in order to avail the discounted price of INR 27,899 for the iPhone 14.

