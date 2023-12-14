Kerentanan Baharu Ditemui dalam Telefon Mudah Alih Samsung, Pengguna Digesa Ambil Tindakan

A recent security advisory from the Indian government’s Computer Emergency Response Team of India (CERT-In) warns Samsung mobile phone users about critical vulnerabilities that have been identified in multiple Samsung Mobile Android versions. These vulnerabilities, labeled as high-risk and rated as HIGH due to their potential impact, could potentially allow attackers to bypass security measures, access sensitive information, and even execute malicious code on targeted systems.

The vulnerabilities identified by CERT-In researchers affect various components of the Samsung ecosystem. They include issues such as improper access control in Knox features, an integer overflow flaw in facial recognition software, authorization issues with the AR Emoji app, incorrect handling of errors in Knox security software, memory corruption vulnerabilities in system components, and more.

The exploitation of these vulnerabilities could have severe consequences. Attackers could potentially trigger heap overflow and stack-based buffer overflow, gain access to sensitive information, execute arbitrary code, and compromise targeted systems. This puts a wide range of Samsung devices, including the popular Galaxy S23 series, Galaxy Flip 5, and Galaxy Fold 5 at risk.

To mitigate the risks associated with these vulnerabilities, CERT-In advises Samsung mobile phone users to take the following actions:

1. Apply Security Updates: Users should promptly install the security updates provided by Samsung in their official security advisory. Regularly check for updates and install them to ensure the latest security patches are applied.

2. Exercise Caution: Until the update is applied, users should be cautious while using the affected devices, especially when interacting with untrusted sources or unknown applications.

3. Keep Apps Up to Date: Outdated apps can also contain vulnerabilities that attackers can exploit. Make sure to keep all apps up to date by checking for updates in the Google Play Store.

4. Install Apps from Trusted Sources: Only install apps from trusted sources, such as the Google Play Store. Avoid downloading apps from third-party websites, as they may be malicious.

5. Be Cautious with Links: Do not click on links in emails or messages from unknown senders, as they could lead to phishing websites designed to steal personal information.

By following these precautions, Samsung mobile phone users can protect themselves from potential risks and ensure the security of their devices and personal information. Stay vigilant and prioritize cybersecurity in the digital age.