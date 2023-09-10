Peace Out has launched a new skincare product called the Pore Perfecting Stick, which aims to help with skin congestion and minimize the appearance of pores. The stick is filled with cleansing and nourishing ingredients such as mushroom extract, botanical extracts, kaolin clay, and five different exfoliating acids. Together, these ingredients draw out impurities, eliminate dead skin cells, and hydrate the skin.

The stick also has a gritty texture that physically buffs the skin, providing additional exfoliation benefits. Users can apply the stick directly to troubled areas and wash it off immediately, or leave it on for about 10 minutes as a mask. The stick is gentle enough not to irritate sensitive skin, making it suitable for a wide range of users.

Many users have reported immediate results after using the Pore Perfecting Stick. Their pores looked smaller, oiliness was reduced, and dry skin became smoother and more even-toned. The stick is priced at $24, making it an affordable and convenient option for those looking to improve their skin’s appearance.

Other skincare brands have also introduced similar treatment sticks, providing consumers with a variety of options. Hero Cosmetics offers the Force Shield Superfuel Serum Stick, Olay has the Fresh Reset Pink Mineral Complex Clay Face Mask Stick, Milk Makeup provides the Hydrating Oil Stick, Tula offers the Claycation Detoxing & Toning Face Mask Stick, and Tatcha has the Serum Stick: Treatment & Touch Up Balm.

Overall, Peace Out’s Pore Perfecting Stick and other skincare treatment sticks are practical and convenient solutions for targeting specific skincare concerns such as skin congestion and large pores. These products offer a mess-free application and can be easily incorporated into any skincare routine.

