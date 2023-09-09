Kehidupan bandar

Membongkar Teknologi Baharu dan Kuasa AI

Berita

Cara Menyelesaikan Kod Ralat 4b538e50 dalam NBA 2K24

ByRobert Andrew

September 9, 2023
Cara Menyelesaikan Kod Ralat 4b538e50 dalam NBA 2K24

If you are an avid player of NBA 2K24 and have encountered the frustrating error code ‘4b538e50’ while trying to play the game, there is no need to panic. This issue has been experienced by many players and the NBA 2K support team has already recognized the problem and provided a solution. Here is what you can do to fix it.

The 4b538e50 error code occurs when you attempt to play the game without having all the latest files installed. Fortunately, there are a few steps you can take to resolve the error:

1. Ensure that the game installation is complete: NBA 2K24 allows you to start playing before the game is fully installed. However, this can result in essential data missing and the error being triggered. To avoid this, make sure that the game installation progress reaches 100% before trying to play.

2. Update the game: Check for any available updates for NBA 2K24. There might be small initial patches that have been released which address known issues. Close the game and search for updates. Download and install them to ensure that you have the latest version of the game.

By following these steps, you should be able to have a fully up-to-date game and resolve the 4b538e50 error code in NBA 2K24. Once the error is fixed, you can get back on the court and start enjoying the game to the fullest.

Source: NBA 2K Support Team, personal knowledge.

By Robert Andrew

Post yang berkaitan

Berita

Naik taraf kepada Pixel 6a Berkuasa dengan 5G untuk Harga Tiada Tandingan

September 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Berita

Tawaran Permainan dan Apl Android Terbaik di Google Play

September 12, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Berita

Memilih Antara Apple AirPods Pro 2 dan Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2

September 12, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Kamu terlepas

Teknologi

Apple Discontinues iPhone 13 Mini: The End of Compact Phones?

September 12, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komen
Teknologi

Western Digital Memperkenalkan SSD WD_Black SN770M untuk Konsol Permainan Mudah Alih

September 12, 2023 Robert Andrew 0 Komen
Teknologi

Activision Mengumumkan Percubaan Berbilang Pemain MWII

September 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komen
Sains/Ilmu

Misteri Kluster Globular Berdekatan Bonjolan Galactic

September 12, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komen