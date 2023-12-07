Google has recently unveiled its latest chatbot, Bard, which is powered by its large language model, Gemini. Bard is poised to compete with OpenAI’s ChatGPT and offers several distinct features. While Gemini has the capability to analyze images and audio, these functions will be rolled out in Bard at a later date, according to Demis Hassabis, the head of Google DeepMind.

One notable aspect of the Gemini model is its ability to interact with non-text elements. In the demos showcased by Google, Gemini enables parents to upload their children’s homework to identify mistakes and allows YouTuber Mark Rober to receive AI feedback on his paper airplane designs by simply uploading images.

Google opted to use promotional videos instead of live demos for the launch of Bard, a departure from their previous approach. This decision was made after a divisive reaction to a hallucination by the chatbot during CEO Sundar Pichai’s presentation.

Bard is based on Gemini’s Pro version and is comparable to OpenAI’s ChatGPT, which is built on the GPT-3.5 model. The Gemini Pro model outperformed GPT-3.5 in several benchmarks, including the Multi-Task Language Understanding benchmark test and the HumanEval benchmarks for code generation.

Moreover, Google claims that their upcoming Gemini Ultra model surpasses state-of-the-art models like GPT-4 in reasoning and image recognition. Once Ultra is released, Bard will further evolve into a more advanced version called “Bard Advanced.”

Initial user tests of Bard revealed mixed results. Some users found that Bard directed them to use Google Search for specific queries, while others praised ChatGPT for providing more detailed and accurate information. However, Bard was able to identify and correct errors in a draft, showing promise in its fact-checking capabilities.

Overall, with the release of Bard, Google aims to establish itself as a prominent player in the chatbot landscape, offering a powerful competitor to OpenAI’s ChatGPT.