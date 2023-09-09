Honor 90 5G Ready to Launch in India

The Honor brand is set to make a re-entry into the Indian market with the launch of the Honor 90 5G on September 14th. This news was confirmed by the company through its official Twitter handle. The phone is said to come with a 200 MP camera as its highlight feature. The Honor 90 5G has already been launched in China and will now be expanding its availability to India.

The launch event for the Honor 90 5G is scheduled to take place on September 14th and the phone will be available for sale on Amazon. Some specifications of the phone have already been revealed. It will feature a 1.5K resolution OLED display with HDR10+ certification, providing a peak brightness of 1600 nits. The teaser released by the company also highlights the display as its main selling point. The phone will run on Magic UI 7.1, which is based on Android 13. It will also come with a primary 200 MP camera along with a front-facing 50 MP camera.

The Honor 90 5G will sport a 6.7-inch Full HD+ curved OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate. It will be powered by a 5000mAh battery and support 66W wired fast charging. The pricing details for the phone have not been disclosed yet but are expected to be announced on the launch day. This marks Honor’s comeback to the Indian market after a hiatus since 2020, when the brand stopped selling phones in India. Recently, former Realme Vice President Madhav Sheth joined Honor and will be leading the brand’s operations in India.

Sumber:

HTech – Official Twitter Handle of HTech on Twitter