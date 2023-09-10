Kebocoran Senarai Pencapaian Baharu untuk Lies of P: Pinocchio Meets Bloodborne

A leaked achievement list has provided new insights into the upcoming game Lies of P. If genuine, the leaked list reveals the number of bosses players can expect to face, as well as potential endings for this dark fairy tale game that draws inspiration from the classic novel, The Adventures of Pinocchio.

The leaked list contains a total of 43 achievements, including “Real boy: They all lived happily ever after,” and “Free from the puppet string,” which both hint at possible endings in the game. Other achievements indicate potential boss battles like “The First Puppet” and “King of Puppets.” Additionally, there are achievements for collecting different weapons and Legion Arms, as well as discovering hidden secrets and solving puzzles.

While the leaked achievement list has generated mixed reactions, fans of the Souls-like genre are eagerly awaiting the release of Lies of P. The game promises intense combat, eerie atmosphere, and a unique blend of Pinocchio’s story with the challenging gameplay of Bloodborne. With its cryptic achievements, fascinating story, and intricate gameplay, Lies of P is poised to captivate players and leave a lasting impression.

According to PowerPyx, Lies of P will have a platinum trophy, three gold trophies, 13 silver trophies, and 26 bronze trophies available for PlayStation players. This suggests that the game offers a range of challenges and objectives to keep players engaged and rewarded throughout their journey.

