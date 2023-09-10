In an upcoming device event, Amazon is set to unveil two new Fire TV models. The devices have already obtained clearance from the FCC, providing us with some insight into their features. Let’s take a closer look at what we can expect from Amazon’s new Fire TV lineup.

According to the FCC filing, there will be two models: one supporting WiFi 6 and the other supporting WiFi 6E – the most recent WiFi standard. This suggests that Amazon will offer a standard Fire TV Stick as well as a higher-end version.

It is highly likely that the new lineup will include a higher-end Fire TV Stick 4K and potentially a Fire TV Stick 4K Max, or similar variations. However, specific details regarding the models’ specifications and improvements are yet to be disclosed.

The most notable improvement in the new Fire TVs will be the upgrade to WiFi 6 and WiFi 6E standards. These new WiFi standards offer significant enhancements over the current Fire TV Stick 4K and Fire TV Stick 4K Max. To take full advantage of these improvements, users will need a router compatible with WiFi 6 or WiFi 6E.

While improvements in RAM or processor may not drastically enhance performance, the new WiFi standards will undoubtedly deliver a superior streaming experience compared to older WiFi technologies.

Considering the current deals available on Fire TV Stick models, it may not be necessary to wait for the new releases unless you already have a WiFi 6 or WiFi 6E router. Amazon has been offering discounts on the Fire TV Stick 4K and Fire TV Stick 4K Max throughout the summer, with the latter available at an attractive price of $26.99, down from its usual price of $54.99. The Fire TV Stick 4K Max, equipped with WiFi 6, provides an even better option at just a $2 difference.

Amazon has announced a device event on September 20, 2023, where it is highly likely that the new Fire TVs will be officially unveiled. Stay tuned for more updates as we learn more about Amazon’s upcoming Fire TV lineup.

Sources: FCC filing, Amazon device event announcement