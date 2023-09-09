Ahli Fizik Harvard Mempertahankan Teori Kehidupan Alien

Harvard physicist and professor, Dr. Avi Loeb, has responded to critics of his theories about the existence of alien life in the universe, particularly those he refers to as “theologians who argue that they don’t need to look through Galileo’s telescope because they know the answer.” In an interview with Fox News Digital, Loeb expressed frustration with those who hold prejudiced opinions and act as if they are the authorities on the matter.

Loeb’s theories are based on his recent discovery of metallic “spherules” during a trip to the South Pacific Ocean. These spherules, composed of rare elements like beryllium and uranium, suggest an interstellar origin. The object from which the spherules came was moving at an extraordinary speed, faster than 95% of stars in the vicinity of the sun. According to Loeb, this object may be the “first reported interstellar meteor” and could be evidence of alien life.

Despite his credentials and the support he has received from the US government, Loeb faces criticism from fellow scientists. Some have accused him of being unscientific, while others dismiss him outright. However, Loeb remains undeterred, calling on the government to release any information it may have on extraterrestrial life and encouraging other scientists to pursue research in this field.

Loeb’s work is not limited to theories. He leads the “Galileo Project,” an organization dedicated to finding direct evidence of unidentified aerial phenomena (UAPs), also known as UFOs. If successful, this could be a groundbreaking discovery that would transform our understanding of the universe.

In conclusion, Loeb’s theories and research on possible alien life have sparked both fascination and controversy within the scientific community. While he faces criticism and skepticism, he remains committed to pursuing the truth and hopes that the government will release any relevant information to aid in scientific understanding.

