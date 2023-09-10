Kehidupan bandar

Rating Mencadangkan Gotham Knights Boleh Datang ke Nintendo Switch

Gabriel Botha

September 10, 2023
The ESRB rating for the action role-playing spin-off, Gotham Knights, has recently included the Nintendo Switch as a supported platform. The game, rated ‘T’ for teen, features elements such as blood, language, use of alcohol and tobacco, and violence. The inclusion of the Nintendo Switch as a platform has sparked speculation among fans that Gotham Knights could be making its way to the popular handheld console.

This rating is not the only indication suggesting a potential release for the Nintendo Switch. A rating for Gotham Knights on the Switch has been spotted in Singapore, further fueling the rumors of a Switch port. If any updates on the Switch release surface, we will keep you informed.

Gotham Knights is a spin-off title from the critically acclaimed Batman Arkham Trilogy, which includes Batman: Arkham Asylum, Batman Arkham City, and Batman Arkham Knight. The trilogy will be launching on the Nintendo Switch on 13th October, providing fans of the caped crusader with an opportunity to experience the beloved series on the go.

The addition of Gotham Knights to the Nintendo Switch library would offer fans another major Batman series to enjoy on the platform. With its action-packed gameplay, intriguing storyline, and engaging characters, Gotham Knights has garnered significant anticipation since its announcement.

If you are a fan of the Batman franchise and own a Nintendo Switch, the potential availability of Gotham Knights on the platform presents an exciting opportunity to explore a new chapter in the Dark Knight’s world. Stay tuned for further updates on this potential release.

Definisi:
– ESRB: Entertainment Software Rating Board, an organization that assigns age and content ratings to video games.
Sumber:
– ESRB
– Nintendo Life

