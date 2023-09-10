Android Auto 10.4: Pembetulan Pepijat dan Peningkatan Prestasi

The latest release of Android Auto, version 10.4, aims to address glitches and improve overall app performance. While Google has not provided a changelog, it is likely that this update focuses solely on bug fixes. The rollout of Android Auto 10.4 is taking place through the Google Play Store, with the update being released in phases to different users. This approach allows for additional reliability and stability testing on a small set of devices before expanding availability to more users. The entire rollout process typically takes a few weeks.

However, for those who don’t want to wait, it is possible to manually download Android Auto updates by obtaining the standalone APK installer and installing it on the Android device. Although this method requires users to grant special permissions, it allows for earlier access to the latest version of the app.

While it is too early to determine if any major changes have been made in Android Auto 10.4, initial observations suggest that no new features have been added. Unfortunately, the long-standing Coolwalk bug, which causes the lower part of the screen to freeze and renders the taskbar unusable, has not been resolved in this update. Users have reported that this issue is related to Google Maps, as the interface freezes when launching the navigation app. While this bug has become more widespread in recent months, Google does not appear to be prioritizing its resolution.

If you have downloaded Android Auto 10.4 and have noticed any significant changes, please share your experiences in the comments below. We will also continue to provide updates if any new features are discovered.

