Ahli Astronomi Wanita British yang Dihormati dengan Asteroid Dinamakan

ByMampho Brescia

September 10, 2023
In a tribute to the trailblazing accomplishments of British female astronomers, two asteroids have been named after Annie Maunder and Alice Everett. Maunder and Everett were among the first women in the world to earn a living in astronomy. They were early members of the British Astronomical Association (BAA) and were posthumously nominated for the honor by the BAA.

Annie Maunder and Alice Everett were friends who studied mathematics at Girton College in Cambridge during the 1880s. Despite passing their examinations with honors, as female students at Cambridge, they were not awarded degrees until 1948. After graduation, they took jobs as “lady computers” at the Royal Observatory in Greenwich. As lady computers, they measured star positions and converted them into astronomical tables.

Maunder, who was ranked as the top mathematician in her year at Girton, requested a higher monthly salary of £4, as she found it difficult to make ends meet. However, her request was denied. Maunder went on to make significant contributions to solar photography and she and her husband, Edward Walter Maunder, created the famous butterfly diagram for analyzing sunspots. Despite her significant contributions, she was often overshadowed and not given credit for her work.

Alice Everett faced her own challenges as an astronomer, struggling to earn enough to support herself. She observed and measured the positions of thousands of stars and published two papers on star orbits. She later transitioned to the field of optics and became the first woman to write a paper for the journal of the Physical Society of London in 1903. She then pursued a career as a physicist and ultimately became an electrical engineer.

By naming two asteroids after Annie Maunder and Alice Everett, their significant scientific contributions to astronomy are finally being acknowledged. This recognition not only honors the past but also aims to inspire future generations to pursue careers in science and astronomy.

Sumber: Guardian

By Mampho Brescia

