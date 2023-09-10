Sokongan G2 Esports, Mikyx, Membuat Permainan Mengubah Permainan di Peringkat Akhir Musim LEC

The LEC Season Finals saw G2 Esports support, Mikyx, make a crucial play in the league’s grand final series. In the early minutes of the game, Mikyx secured the first kill of the series by executing a well-coordinated three-man knockup as Rakan under G2’s own bottom lane turret.

The situation seemed dire for G2 when their AD carry, Hans Sama, was engaged by three members of Fnatic. With low health and the threat of imminent death, Hans Sama retreated under his turret. This was when Mikyx came to the rescue, diverting the attention of Fnatic’s members.

With a Flash-Grand Entrance combination, Mikyx caught all three of Fnatic’s gankers in a knockup. The most significant target caught in this combo was Trymbi’s Alistar, who was forced to take turret aggro. As a result, G2 secured the game’s first kill.

The momentum then shifted dramatically in favor of G2. Although Fnatic’s jungler made an appearance in the bottom lane shortly after the kill, Fnatic’s players had already used up all their Flashes upon his arrival. This early-game advantage propelled G2 to claim a total of 27 kills in just 27 minutes. Additionally, the game itself boasted a total of 41 kills.

Mikyx played a crucial role in G2’s victory in the first game of the series. He finished the game with a scoreline of 2/4/19, which translated to an outstanding personal KDA of 5.25.

This game-changing play set the tone for the rest of the series and showcased Mikyx’s exceptional skill as a support player for G2 Esports.

Author: Michael Kelly