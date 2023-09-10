FSP, a well-known power supply manufacturer, has unveiled its first power supplies featuring the new 12V-2×6 auxiliary PCIe power connector. This connector is a revamped version of the 12VHPWR connector, which aims to solve the melting connector issue commonly faced by users. While the PCI SIG has not yet formally finalized the new connector, FSP has already introduced three power supply options with the 12V-2×6 plugs.

The three power supplies that FSP plans to offer are: the ultra-high-end Hydro PTM X Pro ATX 3.0 12V-2×6, the midrange Hydro G Pro 1200W ATX 3.0 12V-2×6, and the compact Dagger Pro ATX 3.0 12V-2×6 for Mini-ITX builds. These power supplies cater to different user needs and specifications.

There are several visual distinctions between the original 12VHPWR connector and the updated 12V-2×6 plug. The new connector has an increased depth of the power terminal, an increased opening of the sideband pin array, and a reduced sense pin length. These design changes ensure a secure connection between the power header and the connector, preventing potential overheating and melting when a graphics card demands significant power.

The redesigned connector also comes with revised specifications, addressing the fixing force issue and other concerns. The new specification mandates a current rating of at least 9.2A per pin, with all 12 contacts activated, and a temperature rise limit of 30°C above ambient at 12V DC. Connectors meeting these standards must carry an embossed H mark. Additionally, the total assembly current should not exceed 55A RMS in either direction, and the connector must withstand a pulling force of at least 45.00N.

Firmware updates will be required for the hardware to work properly with the new connectors. FSP plans to release the power supplies with 12V-2×6 auxiliary PCIe power connectors in mid-October. However, the pricing details for these units are currently unknown.

Sources: Quasarzone