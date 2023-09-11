5 Permainan Steam Baharu Terbaik untuk Dilihat

Tired of sifting through the endless sea of new games on Steam? We’ve done the work for you and found five exciting releases that you won’t want to miss. From fast-paced shooters to space adventures, there’s something for everyone.

1. Void Crew

In Void Crew, you’ll take on the role of a spaceship commander, navigating through space, battling aliens, and gathering resources. This cooperative game allows players to take on different roles and requires coordination to succeed. The game is still in Early Access but has been in development since 2019 and is already packed with exciting features.

2. Warstride Challenges

Warstride Challenges is a lightning-fast first-person shooter that focuses on improving your combat and movement skills. The game throws you into a series of trials, challenging you to refine your abilities. With its fast-paced gameplay and global leaderboards, this shooter is perfect for adrenaline junkies.

3. Abriss

Abriss brings the joy of destruction to your screen. In this game, you’ll build destructive tools and use them to demolish massive sci-fi structures. With its physics-based destruction and intricate building mechanics, Abriss offers a unique and satisfying experience. If you enjoyed games like Besieged and Teardown, this is a must-try.

4. Highrise City

Highrise City is not your typical city builder. While it may look similar, this game focuses more on simulating a complex economy rather than simply constructing a city. Think Citystate, but with a more detailed economic system. Manage production chains and delve into the intricacies of a thriving city’s economy in this engaging simulation game.

5. The White Chamber

Originally released in 2005, The White Chamber is a sci-fi horror anime point-and-click adventure game. It gained a cult following and received critical acclaim. The newly remastered Steam release features improved FMV sequences, additional secrets, and achievements. If you’re a fan of atmospheric storytelling and challenging puzzles, don’t miss this gem.

With these five games, there’s no shortage of exciting experiences to explore on Steam. Whether you’re into space adventures, fast-paced shooters, or intricate simulations, there’s something for everyone. So dive in and discover your next gaming obsession.

