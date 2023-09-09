The Pininfarina Battista: Sebuah Kereta Hiper Elektrik Mewah dan Kuat

The Pininfarina Battista is an all-electric, high-performance hypercar that is not only powerful but also exudes luxury. As the first solo production vehicle by Pininfarina in its 93-year history, the Battista represents a significant milestone for the Italian automaker.

Pininfarina has a long-standing reputation for collaborating with prestigious car manufacturers such as Ferrari, Maserati, and Alfa Romeo, but it has now embraced the electric era with the Battista. Owned by India’s Mahindra Group, Pininfarina has divided its operations into a commercial design house and an automaker responsible for producing the Battista.

The Battista boasts impressive performance numbers, with its all-electric powertrain delivering a staggering 1,900 horsepower and enabling a zero to 60 mph acceleration in just 1.79 seconds. The car’s top speed exceeds 217 mph, thanks to its four independent electric motors and a 120 kWh lithium-ion battery. With a range of 300 miles, the Battista is not only fast but also practical for everyday use.

Inside the cabin, the Battista showcases a minimalist design with a focus on driver engagement. The cockpit features a steering wheel with integrated controls, two touchscreen displays, a telemetry screen, and selector knobs. The lack of distractions allows the driver to appreciate the seamless power delivery and precise handling of the hypercar.

The Battista’s design pays homage to Pininfarina’s rich heritage in automotive styling. Its carbon-fiber monocoque chassis is draped in carbon fiber, presenting a fluid and elegant aesthetic reminiscent of Pininfarina’s classic coachwork. The car’s sleek lines and understated design set it apart from other hypercars in the market.

Collaboration is a key aspect of the Battista’s development, with Pininfarina partnering with Rimac for the rolling chassis. The two companies have co-developed many of the systems, although they have been specifically tuned for Pininfarina’s requirements.

With a limited production run of only 150 units, the Battista is a truly exclusive vehicle. Each car carries a price tag of approximately $2.4 million, making it a rare and highly sought-after hypercar. The Battista has already received critical acclaim, winning the Design Award at the 2021 Concorso d’Eleganza Villa d’Este.

Pininfarina’s foray into the electric hypercar market showcases its ability to combine power, luxury, and timeless design. The Battista represents a paradigm shift in the automotive industry, proving that electric vehicles can be both beautiful and exhilarating to drive.