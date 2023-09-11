Earbud Aura Fire-Boltt Fire Pods Baharu Diperkenalkan di India

Fire-Boltt, a popular Indian brand known for its smartwatches, has recently launched a new pair of earbuds in the country called the Fire-Boltt Fire Pods Aura. These earbuds come at an affordable price and offer a range of essential features, including environmental noise cancellation for clear phone calls.

The Fire-Boltt Fire Pods Aura earbuds are designed to provide a powerful audio experience with their 13mm dynamic drivers, ensuring immersive and high-quality sound. They are equipped with a Quad Mic AI-ENC chip and AI environmental noise cancellation technology, allowing for crystal-clear calls and enhanced voice clarity in different environments.

For gaming and video watching, users will appreciate the 40ms low latency gaming mode, which minimizes audio lag for a seamless experience. With Bluetooth v5.3, these earbuds provide a stable and efficient wireless connection. They also support AI voice assistants, enabling convenient voice commands.

In terms of battery life, the Fire-Boltt Fire Pods Aura earbuds offer an impressive total of 40 hours of usage time, including 7 hours of playtime on a single charge. Additionally, their fast charge technology allows for 100 minutes of playtime with just 10 minutes of charging. These earbuds also come with a 1-year warranty.

The Fire-Boltt Fire Pods Aura earbuds are priced at Rs. 999 and are available in various colors such as Blue, Green, Black, Grey, Pink, White, and Sky Blue. They can be purchased on Fire-Boltt.com and Flipkart.

Source: FoneArena