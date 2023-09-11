Jam Pintar Fire-Boltt Crusader: Rakan Lasak untuk Kesihatan dan Ketersambungan

The Fire-Boltt Crusader smartwatch has made its debut in India, offering a rugged design and impressive features. With its 1.43-inch AMOLED screen and Bluetooth calling capabilities, the Crusader is a versatile companion for both fitness enthusiasts and those looking for seamless connectivity.

Featuring a circular dual design and two push buttons, the Crusader boasts a rugged exterior that can withstand the demands of an active lifestyle. The 1.43-inch AMOLED panel provides a clear and vibrant display, with a resolution of 466 x 466 pixels. The smartwatch also includes an in-built microphone and speaker, ensuring crystal-clear audio during Bluetooth calls. Additionally, the Crusader supports voice assistants, offering convenient hands-free control.

The Fire-Boltt Crusader prioritizes user wellness with its Fire-Boltt Health Suite. This suite includes numerous health and fitness tools, making the smartwatch an essential companion for effective workouts and health monitoring. Features such as heart rate monitoring, SpO2 tracking, and sleep tracking allow users to stay informed about their well-being. With multiple sports modes and an IP68 water/dust-resistant rating, the Crusader adapts to various activities while staying protected in rugged environments. Users can also customize their device with multiple watch faces, further personalizing their experience.

In addition to its impressive health and fitness features, the Crusader offers practical connectivity options. Apart from Bluetooth calling, users can access their call history, utilize the quick dial pad, and sync contacts. The smartwatch boasts a 400mAh battery, providing ample power for extended use.

The Fire-Boltt Crusader is priced at Rs. 2,499 (~$30) and is currently available for purchase from the Fire-Boltt website. While the availability of the Crusader in international markets has yet to be confirmed, it is expected that retail platforms will soon make it accessible beyond India’s borders.

Sumber:

Laman web Fire-Boltt