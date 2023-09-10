Kehidupan bandar

Membongkar Teknologi Baharu dan Kuasa AI

Berita

Alami Kesan Gambaran Keseluruhan dengan Trilogi VR Felix & Paul Studios, “Penjelajah Angkasa: Marmar Biru”

ByRobert Andrew

September 10, 2023
Alami Kesan Gambaran Keseluruhan dengan Trilogi VR Felix & Paul Studios, “Penjelajah Angkasa: Marmar Biru”

Felix & Paul Studios has just released their VR trilogy, “Space Explorers: Blue Marble,” expanding on their Emmy Award-winning “Space Explorers” series. The trilogy, which includes “Space Explorers: Blue Marble – Orbit 2” and “Space Explorers: Blue Marble – Orbit 3,” along with the previously released “Space Explorers: Blue Marble – Orbit 1,” offers armchair astronauts equipped with Oculus Quest or Oculus Quest 2 headsets the opportunity to experience the Overview Effect.

The Overview Effect refers to the profound shift in awareness that astronauts experience when viewing Earth from space. It is a transformative experience that provides a deeper understanding of our planet’s place in the universe and the importance of protecting it for future generations.

To capture these extraordinary moments, Felix & Paul Studios collaborated with NASA crews aboard the International Space Station (ISS) and ground-based mission control teams. The filmmakers designed and engineered cameras specifically for use in the vacuum of space, allowing them to capture breathtaking 360-degree perspectives of our home planet.

The “Space Explorers: Blue Marble” trilogy takes viewers on a journey to witness Earth from the unique vantage point of space. “Space Explorers: Blue Marble – Orbit 1” offers cinematic VR footage of the Earth from low Earth orbit, providing viewers with the awe-inspiring Overview Effect. “Space Explorers: Blue Marble – Orbit 2” allows viewers to witness the beauty of our planet from the ISS Cupola Observational Module, while “Space Explorers: Blue Marble – Orbit 3” takes viewers on a journey to witness a glorious sunrise on Earth’s horizon.

This VR trilogy aims to transport audiences to the profound sensation of the Overview Effect, fostering a collective reverence for our planet. The “Space Explorers: Blue Marble” trilogy is available for free on Metaquest, allowing users to explore and appreciate our planet like never before.

Sources: Felix & Paul Studios

By Robert Andrew

Post yang berkaitan

Berita

Naik taraf kepada Pixel 6a Berkuasa dengan 5G untuk Harga Tiada Tandingan

September 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou
Berita

Tawaran Permainan dan Apl Android Terbaik di Google Play

September 12, 2023 Gabriel Botha
Berita

Memilih Antara Apple AirPods Pro 2 dan Bose QuietComfort Earbuds 2

September 12, 2023 Gabriel Botha

Kamu terlepas

Sains/Ilmu

Misteri Kluster Globular Berdekatan Bonjolan Galactic

September 12, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komen
Teknologi

Apple Menamatkan iPhone 13 Mini: Penurunan Telefon Premium Kompak

September 12, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komen
Berita

Naik taraf kepada Pixel 6a Berkuasa dengan 5G untuk Harga Tiada Tandingan

September 12, 2023 Vicky Stavropoulou 0 Komen
Berita

Tawaran Permainan dan Apl Android Terbaik di Google Play

September 12, 2023 Gabriel Botha 0 Komen