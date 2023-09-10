Felix & Paul Studios has just released their VR trilogy, “Space Explorers: Blue Marble,” expanding on their Emmy Award-winning “Space Explorers” series. The trilogy, which includes “Space Explorers: Blue Marble – Orbit 2” and “Space Explorers: Blue Marble – Orbit 3,” along with the previously released “Space Explorers: Blue Marble – Orbit 1,” offers armchair astronauts equipped with Oculus Quest or Oculus Quest 2 headsets the opportunity to experience the Overview Effect.

The Overview Effect refers to the profound shift in awareness that astronauts experience when viewing Earth from space. It is a transformative experience that provides a deeper understanding of our planet’s place in the universe and the importance of protecting it for future generations.

To capture these extraordinary moments, Felix & Paul Studios collaborated with NASA crews aboard the International Space Station (ISS) and ground-based mission control teams. The filmmakers designed and engineered cameras specifically for use in the vacuum of space, allowing them to capture breathtaking 360-degree perspectives of our home planet.

The “Space Explorers: Blue Marble” trilogy takes viewers on a journey to witness Earth from the unique vantage point of space. “Space Explorers: Blue Marble – Orbit 1” offers cinematic VR footage of the Earth from low Earth orbit, providing viewers with the awe-inspiring Overview Effect. “Space Explorers: Blue Marble – Orbit 2” allows viewers to witness the beauty of our planet from the ISS Cupola Observational Module, while “Space Explorers: Blue Marble – Orbit 3” takes viewers on a journey to witness a glorious sunrise on Earth’s horizon.

This VR trilogy aims to transport audiences to the profound sensation of the Overview Effect, fostering a collective reverence for our planet. The “Space Explorers: Blue Marble” trilogy is available for free on Metaquest, allowing users to explore and appreciate our planet like never before.

Sources: Felix & Paul Studios