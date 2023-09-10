Plesiosaur Mengembangkan Leher Panjang Hanya Dalam Lima Juta Tahun, Kajian Dapatan

New research suggests that plesiosaurs, the marine reptiles known for their long necks, evolved these unique features within a remarkably short span of time, approximately 250 million years ago. The study, published in BMC Ecology and Evolution, introduces a new ancestor called Chusaurus xiangensis, which sheds light on the rapid evolution of long necks in plesiosaurs.

Plesiosaurs are believed to have developed their elongated necks in order to chase fast-moving fish. The study reveals that a species known as pachypleurosaur lengthened their necks primarily by adding new vertebrae. Some Late Cretaceous plesiosaurs, such as Elasmosaurus, had as many as 72 vertebrae, making their necks five times the length of their trunks.

The new ancestor, Chusaurus, discovered in the Early Triassic of Hubei Province, China, had a neck that was only half the length of its body. This suggests that the elongation of necks in plesiosaurs was a progressive process that culminated in the later species, which had significantly longer necks.

The researchers discovered two complete skeletons of Chusaurus, which provided valuable insights into the early evolution of plesiosaurs. These findings contribute to our understanding of the dramatic changes that occurred in the marine ecosystem following the end-Permian mass extinction, which wiped out about 90% of Earth’s species.

The study highlights the swift transformations that took place in the Early Triassic period as marine reptiles rapidly adapted and evolved to fill ecological niches left vacant by the mass extinction. The researchers note that plesiosaurs were one of the major groups of marine reptiles that emerged after this extinction event.

Interestingly, not all long-necked animals evolved in the same way. While plesiosaurs added new vertebrae to lengthen their necks, other animals like giraffes and flamingos have different strategies. Giraffes have the standard seven neck vertebrae but each one is exceptionally long, allowing them to reach high into the trees. Flamingos, on the other hand, have long necks to access water for feeding, thanks to their elongated legs.

The research conducted by scientists in China and the UK provides valuable insights into the evolutionary history of plesiosaurs and shed light on the rapid development of their distinctive long necks.

