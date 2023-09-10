Geoengineering Sahaja Tidak Cukup untuk Menyelamatkan Antartika, Model Baharu Cadang

New models have shown that geoengineering measures, like dimming the Sun, are insufficient to save Antarctica from its current state. While geoengineering has often been seen as a potential last-resort solution to the climate crisis, these findings emphasize the urgent need to address the root cause: burning fossil fuels.

As climate-driven disasters such as fires and floods escalate, there has been a renewed interest in exploring risky technological solutions like geoengineering. However, the window of opportunity to limit global temperature increase is rapidly closing, prompting researchers to consider technical measures to influence the climate.

University of Bern glaciologist Johannes Sutter and his colleagues decided to investigate the impact of dimming the Sun on one of the climate tipping points that researchers are most concerned about. West Antarctica is particularly vulnerable, with ice flows indicating a tipping point or potential collapse.

The researchers simulated ice sheet conditions under various emissions scenarios and stratospheric aerosol injection scenarios. Their modeling showed that dimming the Sun through sulfur dioxide injection into the stratosphere could delay the ice collapse, but only in combination with decarbonization and in moderate or low emissions pathways.

However, the researchers caution that solar radiation management would have to be continued for centuries or even millennia as long as greenhouse gas concentrations remain high. Abruptly ceasing sun-blocking management strategies could lead to termination shock, causing a sudden temperature increase and severe consequences. Moreover, solar radiation management does not address the direct adverse effects of rising atmospheric CO2.

The only scenario that showed potential to prevent the collapse of the West Antarctic ice sheet involved rapid decarbonization. This highlights the importance of reducing carbon emissions as the most effective method to save Antarctica.

In conclusion, these findings demonstrate that geoengineering alone is not enough to save Antarctica. Rapid decarbonization is imperative to prevent further deterioration of this fragile ecosystem.

Source: Nature Climate Change