Pengarah Perpustakaan Awam Daerah Erie Meletak Jawatan Di Tengah Kontroversi

Erie County Public Library Director Karen Pierce has stepped down from her position, effective immediately, following her resignation on Friday. While the exact reason for her departure remains undisclosed, it is clear that Pierce’s tenure was marked by public scrutiny and controversy.

Pierce’s first major backlash occurred in June when she made the decision to relocate a Pride Month book display from the entrance of the children’s section in the Blasco Memorial Library. The move was met with strong criticism from LGBTQ+ groups, elected officials, and protesters, eventually leading to the resignations of three members of the Library Advisory Board.

More recently, Pierce faced public opposition for her support of a 25-year lease agreement between Erie County and Gannon University. The agreement would allow the establishment of a 3,000-square foot water research and education center within the Blasco Library. Many members of the public raised concerns regarding the center’s potential impact on library services, parking, and the lack of community involvement in the decision-making process.

John Euliano, the former Millcreek branch manager, will serve as the interim director of the library while a search for a new director commences immediately. Pierce, who was appointed by Erie County Executive Brenton Davis in June 2022, took on the role as the first permanent director since the departure of Blane Dessy in May 2021.

While the controversies surrounding Pierce may have overshadowed her leadership, the Davis administration expressed gratitude for her vision and contribution during her tenure. As she moves on to her next endeavor, the administration wishes her well.

The Erie County Public Library now faces the task of finding a new director who can navigate public sentiment, engage with the community, and uphold the library system’s mission of providing accessible resources and services for all residents.