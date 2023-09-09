DJI Plans to Release Mini 4 Pro in the US and UK, Possibly Other Markets as Well

DJI, the renowned drone manufacturer, has announced its plans to launch the Mini 4 Pro in the US and the UK. The company also hints at a possible release in other markets such as Asia and Europe. It is speculated that DJI might unveil the Mini 4 and Mini 4 Pro drones together.

So far, there has been no indication from the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) regarding the readiness of the Mini 4 for release. However, leaked pricing information discovered by Jasper Ellens suggests that the Mini 4 Pro, once available, could be priced around $1,000, based on the pricing of the alleged DJI Mini 4 Fly More Combo at $799.

While the exact release dates for both drones remain unknown, leaked photos have already surfaced online, showing packaging and even a retail unit of the Mini 4 Pro. This fuels the excitement among drone enthusiasts who eagerly await the arrival of the Mini 4 Pro.

As the Mini 4 Pro falls under the sub-250 g weight limit, it is likely to gain popularity not only in the US and the UK but also in other regions. The compact size and advanced features of this drone make it an attractive option for professionals and hobbyists alike.

With its release, DJI aims to expand its market reach and cater to the growing demand for lightweight yet powerful drones. The Mini 4 Pro is expected to offer exceptional performance and capabilities, making it a promising addition to DJI’s drone lineup.

In conclusion, DJI’s plans to release the Mini 4 Pro in the US and the UK, with potential availability in other markets, has generated excitement among drone enthusiasts. The leaked pricing information suggests a price tag of around $1,000 for the Mini 4 Pro. While the release dates remain undisclosed, leaked photos hint at an imminent arrival. As DJI continues to innovate and offer high-quality drones, the Mini 4 Pro is anticipated to be a popular choice for professionals and enthusiasts alike.

Definisi:

– DJI: A leading manufacturer of consumer and professional drones

– Mini 4 Pro: A sub-250 g drone developed by DJI

– FCC: The Federal Communications Commission, a regulatory body in the US for communication technologies

– Jasper Ellens: The individual who discovered pricing information related to the DJI Mini 4 Fly More Combo

Sumber:

