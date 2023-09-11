Diablo 4 Melihat Penurunan 99% dalam Twitch Viewership Sejak Pelancaran Musim 1

Recently, Diablo 4 has faced significant challenges in maintaining a loyal player base and satisfying its passionate community. Despite a strong start, with record-breaking sales and positive reviews, the game’s post-release period has been marred by dissatisfaction and a perceived lack of content.

One of the main indicators of this decline is the drastic drop in Twitch viewership. According to SullyGnome, the game’s peak viewership at the launch of Season of the Malignant was 278,672, but it has since plummeted to a mere 2,783, representing a staggering 99% decrease in peak viewers. The average daily viewership has experienced a similar decline, dropping from 114,212 to 1,492, also a 99% drop-off.

While a decline in viewership is not uncommon for seasonal games, these numbers are alarmingly low for a AAA title like Diablo 4. In comparison, other games such as Baldur’s Gate 3 and Path of Exile, which launched around the same time, have managed to maintain significantly higher viewer counts.

This decline in interest has also been reflected in the game’s subreddit, where players have expressed their disappointment and frustration, with some even proclaiming that the game is “dead”. Many players feel that the live service model and perceived lack of content have left them unsatisfied and disengaged.

The future of Diablo 4’s player retention remains uncertain. The upcoming release of the second seasonal update, Season of Blood, on October 17 will likely play a crucial role in determining whether the game can bounce back and regain the interest and faith of its player base.

In conclusion, Diablo 4 has experienced a significant decline in Twitch viewership, with a 99% drop since the launch of Season 1. This has raised concerns about the game’s overall health and player satisfaction. The upcoming release of Season of Blood will be a critical moment for Diablo 4 and its ability to address the current issues and win back its players.