Teleskop Angkasa Webb Mendedahkan Cara Galaksi Mengubah Alam Semesta Awal

Researchers using NASA’s James Webb Space Telescope have discovered new insights into the transformation of the early universe. They have determined that the gas between stars and galaxies, which was once opaque, became completely transparent approximately 1 billion years after the Big Bang. The reason for this change is the emission of enough light by the stars in galaxies, which heated and ionized the surrounding gas, allowing for a clearer view over hundreds of millions of years.

During a time period known as the Era of Reionization, which occurred more than 13 billion years ago, the gas between galaxies was largely opaque to energetic light. This made it challenging to observe young galaxies. However, as stars and young galaxies formed and evolved, they started to transform the gas around them. Over millions of years, the gas transitioned from neutral and opaque to ionized and transparent.

The James Webb Space Telescope has provided detailed images and spectra of galaxies that existed when the universe was only 900 million years old. These early galaxies appear more chaotic and clumpy compared to those in the nearby universe. They are actively forming stars, and the stars detected by Webb are more massive, which could result in a greater number of colorful supernovae.

The new data from Webb’s observations highlight the role of galaxies in reionizing the gas and making the universe transparent. These transparent regions around galaxies were found to be much larger than the galaxies themselves, resembling hot air balloons with peas suspended inside. Over time, these regions merged and expanded, eventually leading to the fully transparent conditions we observe in the present-day universe.

This research provides valuable insights into the earlier stages of the universe’s evolution and the crucial role that galaxies played in transforming the gas and allowing light to travel freely. It opens up new avenues for further exploration and understanding of our cosmic origins.

– NASA, ESA, CSA, Simon Lilly (ETH Zurich), Daichi Kashino (Nagoya University), Jorryt Matthee (ETH Zurich), Christina Eilers (MIT), Rob Simcoe (MIT), Rongmon Bordoloi (NCSU), Ruari Mackenzie (ETH Zurich), Alyssa Pagan (STScI), Ruari Mackenzie (ETH Zurich)