Pengembangan Pelabuhan Angkasa dalam Simulator Pembinaan: Membina Program Angkasa Besar

Construction Simulator has taken on its biggest challenge yet with the Spaceport Expansion. In this latest DLC, players are tasked with building an entire spaceport from the ground up for a small island nation. With seven new stages and around 50 hours of gameplay, this expansion offers plenty of construction fun.

The scale of the projects in the Spaceport Expansion is immense. From a warehouse for the launch site to a research center for a massive radio telescope, players will need to tackle big items and master various construction techniques. Starting over with limited funds adds an extra challenge, requiring players to carefully manage their budgets to complete the ambitious projects.

Despite its grand scale, the Spaceport Expansion doesn’t offer much in terms of new equipment or challenges. However, it does provide a cohesive and satisfying experience for players looking to build something tangible.

One downside of this expansion is the presence of bugs. While they aren’t major problems and can be remedied within the game, they can break immersion and be frustrating at times. Additionally, there are moments of downtime in multiplayer mode, where players may find themselves with nothing to do. However, the expansion compensates for this with the inclusion of new collectables to find.

Overall, the Spaceport Expansion adds depth and excitement to Construction Simulator. While it may not push the envelope in terms of innovation, it offers a fulfilling gameplay experience with its grand scale and challenging construction projects. So, put on your hard hat and get ready to build a grand space program on this tropical island.

FAQ:

Q: How many stages are included in the Spaceport Expansion?

A: There are seven new stages in total.

Q: How long is the gameplay in the expansion?

A: Players can expect around 50 hours of gameplay.

Q: Are there any new equipment or challenges in the expansion?

A: The expansion does not introduce new equipment, techniques, tools, or challenges.

Q: Does the expansion have any bugs?

A: Yes, there are some bugs present in the expansion, although they are not major problems and can be remedied within the game.

Q: Is multiplayer mode available in the expansion?

A: Yes, multiplayer mode is available, but there may be moments of downtime for players not actively working on the objective.

Q: Is there anything new to collect in the expansion?

A: Yes, players can find 20 new collectables in the form of little rockets.