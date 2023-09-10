Kehidupan bandar

MIUI 15: Here’s the List of Eligible Xiaomi, Redmi, and POCO Devices

ByMampho Brescia

September 10, 2023
Xiaomi recently announced MIUI 15, its latest custom interface for smartphones. While the company did not disclose the features of MIUI 15, it did confirm that the Redmi K60 Ultra would be the first device to receive the update. However, Xiaomi fans were left wondering which other devices would be eligible for MIUI 15.

To address this, XiaomiUI has released a comprehensive list of the eligible devices that will receive the MIUI 15 update. Here is the list of devices categorized by brand:

MIUI 15 Eligible Xiaomi devices:
– Xiaomi 13T/13T Pro
– Xiaomi Mix Fold 1/2/3
– Xiaomi Civi 1/1S/2/3
– Xiaomi Pad 6/ Pro/Max
– Xiaomi 13/Pro/Lite/Ultra
– Xiaomi 12/12X/12T/12 Pro/12S Ultra
– Xiaomi 12T Pro/12S/12S Pro/Lite
– Xiaomi 12S Dimensity
– Xiaomi Pad 5/Pro
– Xiaomi 11i/Hypercharge
– Xiaomi Mi 11/ 11X/ 11X Pro/ 11i/ Pro/ LE
– Xiaomi 11 Ultra/ Lite 4G/ Lite NE/ Lite 5G

MIUI 15 Eligible Redmi Devices:
– Redmi Pad/SE
– Redmi K40/ Pro/ Pro+/ Gaming
– Redmi Note 10 5G/Pro
– Redmi Note 10S/ Note 10 Pro 5G
– Redmi 10/Prime
– Redmi Note 11/Pro/+/4G/ 11T/Pro 5G/ Pro+
– Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G/ 11E/ 11S 5G/ 11 SE
– Redmi Note 11T Pro/ 11T Pro+/ 11R
– Redmi K50 Pro/ K40S/ K50/ K50i/K50i Pro
– Redmi K50 Ultra/ K50 Gaming
– Redmi 10 Prime+ 5G/Redmi 10 5G
– Redmi 11 Prime/ 5G
– Redmi Note 12/ Pro/ Pro+/ Pro Explorer
– Redmi Note 12 Pro Speed/ 12 Pro 4G/ 12S
– Redmi Note 12 Turbo/ 12R Pro/ 12R/ 12 5G
– Redmi 12/ 12C
– Redmi K60/K60e/K60 Pro/K60 Ultra

MIUI 15 Eligible POCO devices:
– POCO M6 Pro
– POCO F5
– POCO C55
– POCO X5 5G/X5 Pro 5G
– POCO F5 Pro
– POCO M5/M5s
– POCO X4 GT
– POCO F4/GT
– POCO M4 4G/5G/Pro/Pro 5G
– POCO X4 Pro 5G

In addition to the devices mentioned above, there is a possibility that Redmi 10 Power, Redmi 10C, Redmi 10 for India, and Mi 10S may also receive the MIUI 15 update.

It’s important to note that the information provided is based on the official list released by XiaomiUI. However, these updates are subject to change, so it’s always recommended to check for the latest information from the original manufacturer’s website.

Sumber:
– XiaomiUI (list of eligible devices)
– Thetechoutlook disclaimer (affiliate commission, accuracy of product information)

