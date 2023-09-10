The Chandrayaan-2 orbiter, which has been orbiting the Moon, has captured an image of the Chandrayaan-3 lander that successfully made a soft landing on the Moon’s South Pole. The image was taken by the Dual-frequency Synthetic Aperture Radar (DFSAR) instrument onboard the Chandrayaan-2 orbiter on September 6, 2023. The SAR instrument transmits and receives microwaves to image the surface of celestial bodies, allowing for remote sensing of the Earth and other objects in space. The DFSAR is a state-of-the-art instrument that provides high-resolution polarimetric images and has been collecting data on the lunar surface for the past four years.

In addition to the image captured by the Chandrayaan-2 orbiter, a NASA satellite called the Lunar Reconnaissance Orbiter (LRO) has also captured an image of the Chandrayaan-3 landing site. The Chandrayaan-3 spacecraft successfully landed on the Moon’s South Pole on August 23, making India the fourth country to achieve a soft landing on the Moon’s surface, following the United States, China, and Russia.

The Chandrayaan-3 mission has several objectives, including a safe and soft landing, rover exploration of the lunar surface, and in-situ scientific experiments. The Vikram lander and Pragyan rover, which are part of the Chandrayaan-3 mission, are currently in “sleep mode,” but are expected to awaken around September 22, 2023.

The Chandrayaan-2 orbiter and the LRO are providing valuable data and images of the Moon’s surface, allowing scientists to study and understand the lunar environment and its subsurface features. The successful soft landing of the Chandrayaan-3 lander is a significant milestone for India’s space exploration efforts and highlights the country’s capabilities in the field of space science.

