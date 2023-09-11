Biostar B760A-Silver: Papan Induk Julat Tengah Pepejal dengan Beberapa Had

The Biostar B760A-Silver is a midrange ATX-size motherboard that offers a range of features for Intel desktop builders. With a price range between $225 and $333, this motherboard is suitable for both mainstream and midrange builds.

One of the board’s standout features is its design. The black-and-silver color scheme is conservative but should blend well with most build themes. While it lacks built-in RGB lighting, it does provide three headers for users to add their own lighting strips and comes with software for control.

In terms of compatibility, the B760A-Silver supports Intel’s 12th and 13th Generation LGA1700 processors, including the flagship Core i9-13900K/KS. It offers ample power delivery and handles high-end CPUs without issue. The board also supports DDR5 memory up to speeds of DDR5-6400+ (OC), although the performance gains beyond DDR5-6000 are marginal at best.

In terms of layout, the B760A-Silver follows a fairly standard design. It includes necessary connectors for CPU power, fan headers, and RGB headers. It also offers expansion slots for additional USB ports and audio connections. Storage options include four M.2 sockets and four SATA ports.

One notable drawback of the B760A-Silver is the lack of integrated Wi-Fi. However, considering its other features and price point, it is still a suitable choice for many Intel desktop builders. Overall, the Biostar B760A-Silver is a solid midrange motherboard with some limitations, but it offers good value for its price.

Sumber:

– No URLs allowed