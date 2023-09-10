European Space Agency astronaut Andreas Mogensen is embarking on a six-month mission to study lightning storms on Earth using a newly developed camera. Mogensen’s research aims to understand the structure and formation of lightning, with a particular focus on elusive phenomena such as “blue jets” and “red sprites.”

Lightning storms have been previously observed from space using satellites such as the American GOES series and the European Meteosat Third Generation series. However, Mogensen’s mission allows for more flexibility as he can be retasked on the spot to capture storms as they occur.

Mogensen’s previous mission in 2015 captured images of blue jets that were published in prestigious scientific journals, Science and Nature. With a longer mission duration and the new Davis camera, which can capture up to 100,000 images per second, Mogensen and his research team anticipate obtaining even more detailed insights into the formation and development of lightning.

The Davis camera uses a neuromorphic imaging technique, measuring differences in light to create images rather than relying on camera shutters. This unique imaging method allows for enhanced analysis of lightning events and their interactions with the upper atmosphere.

Additionally, the study provides an opportunity to analyze and quantify the impact of lightning storms on human-induced climate change. By assessing the association between lightning storms and overshooting thunderclouds, researchers can determine the extent to which these storms inject greenhouse gases and aerosols into the stratosphere.

Overall, Mogensen’s mission with the new camera presents an exciting opportunity to advance our understanding of lightning storms and their role in climate change. The flexibility provided by a human-led study and the capabilities of the Davis camera offer promising prospects for groundbreaking research in this field.

Sumber:

– Space.com

– Agensi Angkasa Eropah